Sensei Redenshon

After being released from prison, a man will have to fight his past to recover the love of his son. After his past in the world of Illegal Street fighting and gambling got him sentenced, Sandro comes out of prison searching to rescue the relationship with his only son. Shendel is about to turn 20; his obsession with easy money led him to follow his father footsteps into the world of underground fights. Shendel is about to take part in one of the tournaments. In order to protect his son and win back his trust, Sandro will have to confront his toughest test yet.