Not Available

Sensible Shoes

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    An invisible woman recites an interior monologue. She speaks about what she sees when flipping through different channels on TV, and what she reads when browsing through a magazine. She blends these distracted descriptions of media with thoughts on a past romantic experience and the possibility of a relationship with a new acquaintance. On screen, we see shots of a TV set surrounded by a dark room. The channel is frequently switched; the images on screen sometimes complement the woman's story and sometimes expand it in unexpected directions. Shots of a young man (played by the artist) turning towards the camera and pointing a gun towards the viewer are interspersed with the collage of TV clips.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images