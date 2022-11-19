Not Available

Sensitive Pornograph (センシティブ・ポルノグラフ Senshitibu Porunogurafu?) is a Japanese yaoi anime OVA based after a Boys' Love manga anthology of short stories by Ashika Sakura who also authored the seinen series Sekirei under her other pen-name, Sakurako Gokurakuin. It has one episode which is made up of two separate and unconnected parts, the title story and the fourth story in the book, "Trophies Belong in the Bedroom". It was animated by Digital Works, assisted by Phoenix Entertainment.