Not Available

The focus of attention in one of the earliest films by a highly prolific documentary director Edmundas Zubavicius is a veterinary clinic in Kaunas; the observation of its daily routine reveals the longing for human sympathy as if yearning for a prayer. Quite a sophisticated relation between the visual and the sound is outweighed by the junctions of poetic film language and realistic shots. They invite to contemplate the relationship between nature and man.