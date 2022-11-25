Sensitization Age

Not Available

Ma Yiming graduated from university and worked as a photojournalist in a newspaper office, dreaming of creating his own film festival. Yiming wants to find beauty around him and wants to use nostalgia to explore the confusion of modern urban people. The old artist Xu Lao, who is engaged in root carving, suggested Yiming and him go to the mountains to observe the simplicity and rural spirit of the people in the mountains. Yiming fulfilled the old man's will and went to Dashan and opened his own film exhibition. Following the proposal of the newspaper director, the theme of the village was changed to change the theme of the film exhibition. The film festival really succeeded. Yiming finally got rid of the hustle and bustle of the city and walked on the land of China to pursue the true meaning of beauty. He finally became a promising young photographer.