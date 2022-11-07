Not Available

Sensory Perception is a sci-fi, feature length drama about Jeremy Jacobs, a "recovering" drug addict struggling to get his life back together. Things get even harder for him when he begins to have visions of an apocalyptic future. Stalked by strange messages and shadowy figures, he is persuaded that there's a way to avert this future disaster. Although, fighting through addiction, paranoia, and skepticism, he finds it difficult to convince anyone, even himself, that we can change.