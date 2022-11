Not Available

Sensual Moments Vol. 7 brings you four stories of couples having erotic, sensual adventures. A married couple attend a photography workshop, and both find romantic interests in others. A rich woman relaxing at a swanky resort strikes up a sensual moment with one of the fit, young male servers. And another couple finally finds a moment alone at a bed and breakfast, and don't want to plan anything other than fiery, and spontaneous sex.