Tina Russell (X Rated Critics Organization Hall of Fame Member) leads us through the tumultuously sexy New York City searching for modeling opportunities. After a series of long days and no results, she takes an offer to model in some "artistic photographs." When she arrives, she quickly learns what art means in the shady underworld of Manhattan. Tina quickly moves from tame, softcore photography to hardcore fuck films, embracing her pornographic urges while feeding her lust for the camera. Sensuous Vixens is the classic tale of a good girl releasing the nympho beast inside while exploring her own sexual urges. Filmed on location in 1970s New York City, Sensuous Vixens is a landmark piece of work that all XXX connoisseurs must see.