In one of the American States committed a major Bank robbery, which killed two guards. Jim Conley, a Bank employee, is charged with the murder. With irrefutable evidence, attorney General Ted Talbot is seeking a death sentence for Conley. A day later, one of the witnesses confesses to the murder, a little later they find his corpse. Bolbat's career comes to an end. His friend and assistant, Leo Harman, knowing that Talbot cleverly framed, begins a full investigation into unthinkable intrigue.