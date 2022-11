Not Available

Senthamizh Paattu is a 1992 Indian Tamil language film written and directed by P. Vasu. The film features Prabhu and Sukanya in the lead roles, while Salim Ghouse plays a supporting role. The film, which has music composed by M. S. Viswanathan and Ilaiyaraaja was a Deepavali release of 1992. The film was remade in Telugu as Amma Koduku with Rajasekhar.