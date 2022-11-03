Not Available

The František Vláčil Collection was one of our most successful releases of the year, and we have been inundated with requests to make Sentiment, Tomáš Hejtmánek's documentary portrait of Vláčil, available outside of the box for those who had already purchased the Vláčil films separately. We are now delighted to announce that from Dec. 10 we are able to make Sentiment available ONLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE at a very Special Price of £5.99 for those who desire it. Sentiment is Tomáš Hejtmánek's intimate documentary portrait of the great Czech director František Vláčil. The film was inspired by encounters with the filmmaker and told through taped interviews, reconstructions of meetings with Vláčil, visits to actual film locations (of Marketa Lazarova, The Valley of the Bees and Adelheid) and Vláčil-inspired film sequences. The result is one of the most unique and personal portraits of any artist – a collage of voices, sounds and images that evoke and celebrate Vláčil’s life and work.