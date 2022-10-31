Sentimental Animal

Not Available

The new year is coming and the spring is almost there. But the fish farm owner, WU Ye, is at end of his life. WU Ye is a demobilized soldier with high reputation. The workers in WU Ye’s farm are preparing the best present for WU Ye before his last birthday. WU Ye’s disciple Zenghui brought his nephew to celebrate Wu Ye’s birthday and ask WU Ye to look after the nephew when he is away. Zenghui went out to get his wages back before they go home for the new year together, but he never thought there lies life danger.