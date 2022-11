Not Available

Rei Sugiyama never had much self-confidence but always found solace in watching anime. One day at an anime festival he is transported to another dimension where the jet planes from the anime, Yukikaze, take on the form of beautiful girls fighting a never-ending battle against the JAM. Rei will have to choose between going back home and saving the girls from a fate that awaits all anime, being erased by the Demon of Oblivion. In order to save himself and the girls…