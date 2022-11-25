Not Available

Sentuhan Binal Iblis

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Nindya hates humans. For her everyone is trash. The only human she can tolerate is her girlfriend, Reno. And her younger sister, Tyas. One day Nindya found a site about a cult. In that sect, the only way to meet the devil is to have an orgasm, and one orgasm can grant a request. Nindya is determined to join the sect and sell her soul to the Devil. She has a request that she has been dreaming of, and she will do anything as long as her request is granted, despite the lives at stake.

