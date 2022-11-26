Not Available

20 year-old, Seol-hwa, is the most beautiful and pure. She works at a wine bar where men swarm just to see her. However, she is called the ice princess due to her emotionless expression which seems to hide a story. One day, to catch a glimpse of Seol-hwa, Jong-ho came to the bar, along with Do-jin who also fell for her. Seol-hwa is indifferent to Do-jin. Still, Do-jin invites Seol-hwa to his villa and somehow she immediately accepted. However, Seol-hwa appears in front of Do-jin with another man. Three people, and the purpose of their trips are different…