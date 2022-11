Not Available

In a Mexican restaurant, a man named Jose tells to his friend, Manuel, the story of Senorella, a Mexican version of Cinderella. Senorella's dream of liberation from her slavish existence under the yoke of her wicked "Strap-mother" and "Strap-seesters", comes true after her fairy godmother grants her a night as a ravishing beauty at the fiesta at a bullfighter's father's estate.