Seoul Evita

Activist Kim Min-soo is a fugitive from the law as a result of his political campaigns. As he goes into hiding, he meets and falls in love with Lee Sun-young, a music graduate with plans to study abroad. But not long after, they begin to face obstacles. Because of Min-soo's fugitive status, Sun-young has to cancel her plans to study abroad in order to protect Min-soo. Eventually, the couple elope and Sun-young becomes pregnant, but eventually, the police finds Min-soo and arrests him.