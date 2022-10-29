Not Available

Based on the group Sepah, "Sepah The Movie" stars its three members as three single men who work in an electronic factory near their village who are also obsessed with motor cross racing. As if the friends have not enough in common, all of them fall for a girl named Ayu Sofea, who works in the quality control department in the electronic factory where the trio also work. This leads to a series of bungling schemes and misunderstandings perpetrated by the three men in order to win Ayu Sofea's heart. To make things worse, a rival appears in the form of their new manager, called Based, who has an international degree, wealth and an equal love for motor cross.