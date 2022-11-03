Not Available

Melissa, a successful advertising executive believed she has a perfect life with her husband Dodie and two children Vincent and Jenny. What she did not know is that her husband has fallen out of love with her and is seeing another woman named Sandy. Sandy confronted Melissa and told her to give up Dodie because she has been impregnated by him. Melissa tried to win her relationship with Dodie however, the latter chose Sandy over her. Their marital break-up almost shattered her. But with the help of her kids and friends Melissa learns to be self-sufficient. In the long run, she learns to move on with her life and overcoming the challenge of single parenthood.