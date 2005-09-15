2005

Separate Lies

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 2005

Studio

DNA Films

A cyclist is killed, swiped by a Range Rover in a village lane. James and Anne Manning become involved because the victim is the husband of their cleaner, Maggie. James, a solicitor in the city, soon comes to suspect William Bule, a millionaire playboy who has moved back to the village. William, pressed by James, confesses to the hit and run. But the confession is clouded by Anne's admission of her affair with William.

Cast

Emily WatsonAnne Manning
Hermione NorrisPriscilla
Rupert EverettBill Bule
Richenda CareySarah Tufnell
Linda BassettMaggie
John NevilleLord Rawston

View Full Cast >

Images