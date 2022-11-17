Séparées à la naissance

Not Available

Lucy Pierce grew up believing she had a normal childhood. Until, one day, she discovers old articles about the "Baby Victoria" disappearance - a high-profile abduction case. She is shocked to see that her baby picture is front and center. Determined to find answers, Lucy tracks down her biological mother, Elizabeth Marshall, a criminal prosecutor running for Governor of Pennsylvania. While Lucy's reunion with Elizabeth is heartfelt, the same can't be said for her relationship with her newfound sister, Terri. The family reunion spirals out of control as Lucy finds herself in the middle of a police investigation. As Lucy questions who is really trying to defame her, is something more sinister happening to tear this family apart, yet again?