19-year old Ah Loong is in charge of a street stall selling pirated VCDs. Ah Loong is an incurable romantic with a unique hobby – he loves to read and write poetry. Quite content to carry on being the Romeo of the slums, Ah Loong's life takes on a sudden change one day when a 16-year old Malay schoolgirl arrives at his stall in search of Wong Kar-Wai films.