1978

Rebel. Icon. Legend. James Dean’s untimely death on September 30, 1955, shocked the world and helped define an entire generation. This gripping drama chronicles the reactions of an Arkansas college town to the tragedy and focuses on Jimmy J., a young man who idolized the rising star. Racked with grief, Jimmy holds a vigil that quickly devolves into a drunken spectacle with its own catastrophic consequences. Dennis Quaid also stars in "September 30, 1955": a day that forever changed the lives of many.