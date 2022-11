Not Available

The 'Chaos' DVD finally brings three hard-to-find Sepultura video releases together on one DVD. Features: 1) 'Under Siege (Live in Barcelona)', originally released in 1991 (a one-hour live performance recorded on the 'Arise' tour. 2) 'Third World Chaos', originally released in 1995, featuring music videos and three live performances. 3) 'We Are What We Are', originally released in 1997 and featuring videos from the 'Roots' album.