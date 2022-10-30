Sepultura & Les Tambours Du Bronx: Metal Veins

Not Available

In a spectacular performance that finds SEPULTURA accompanied throughout by the French industrial percussion group Les Tambours du Bronx, notorious for beating 225-liter barrels with beech wood bats or even axe handles, the show was recorded from the band’s main stage appearance at the legendary Rock In Rio gala in 2013. Featuring SEPULTURA’s most revered tunes including “Refuse/Resist,” “Territory” and “Roots Bloody Roots,” which sees the audience chanting the entire cut from beginning to end, the sheer volume of sound, percussive enormity and powerful presentation sets this release apart from any previous SEPULTURA concert offering to date. In addition, the DVD includes an exclusive documentary of behind-the-scenes preparation with interviews, rehearsal and sound-check footage and clips of the band just seconds before they hit the stage. - Nuclear Blast