Sepultura - Live in São Paulo

Not Available

Live In São Paulo is the second live album by Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura. All the tracks were recorded on April 3, 2005, at a concert in São Paulo, Brazil. A DVD was also filmed at the show. The performance of "Refuse/Resist" was released as the single for the album. Both were released on November 8, through SPV Records. The album and DVD are the second time that fans can hear singer Derrick Green perform Max Cavalera-era Sepultura songs on an official release. A live version of "Roots Bloody Roots" featuring Green was released as a bonus track on Nation.