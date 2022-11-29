Not Available

Séquelles

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Deborah and Simon park their car to go hugging in the forest. They get knocked out and wake up in a house where Diane, Carla, Célian and Jeff live: four dangerous psychopaths who spend their time humiliating and killing innocent people. Attached, chained, they have no chance of escaping. They will live - with other young people, for they are not alone - what they would like to be a nightmare. There are well-kept secrets. Few people know them. It's something powerful. He protects these four bloody maniacs .

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images