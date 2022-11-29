Not Available

Deborah and Simon park their car to go hugging in the forest. They get knocked out and wake up in a house where Diane, Carla, Célian and Jeff live: four dangerous psychopaths who spend their time humiliating and killing innocent people. Attached, chained, they have no chance of escaping. They will live - with other young people, for they are not alone - what they would like to be a nightmare. There are well-kept secrets. Few people know them. It's something powerful. He protects these four bloody maniacs .