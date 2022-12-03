Sequence of Feelings

Not Available

A renowned actor, Rafal Nawrot, is invited to play the main part in a theatre production of "Romeo and Juliet" in a backwater town. Upon arriving he realizes his mistake and is packing to leave when Julia, a beautiful blonde teenager appears at his hotel room door, the starstruck emissary from a local fan club. The encounter triggers a host of erotic fantasies and dreams for Nawrot, who decides to stay in town after all. Although his dreams more or less come true when Julia becomes sexually involved with him, his growing obsession with the young woman is paralleled by her emotional growth in a simultaneous relationship with a lover her own age.