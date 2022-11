Not Available

In this blockbuster film from Mexico, live action, animation, fast-paced thrills and humor all combine in an irresistible tale the entire family will enjoy. The story revolves around lovable guardian angel Serafin who leads a group of youngsters in search of a magic star that will save a friend. Along the way, the young heroes learn that courage, loyalty and kindness can overpower even the darkest enemies. Join the quest and share each glorious moment!