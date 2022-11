Not Available

The warrior of Cendana village, sends a representative to restore peace in Simpang Maut . He chooses Indera his son to defeat Garun. Indera meets Linggawan, the village headmen of Simpang Maut whose daughter, Kas Puteri, is abducted by Garung. Teruna in turn kidnaps Kas Puteri. Garung pledges that any man who can bring Kas Puteri back will become his son in law. The situation becomes more complicated when Teruna falsely accuses Linggawan of abducting his own daughter.