2007

Seraphim Falls

  • Western
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 25th, 2007

Studio

Icon Productions

The Civil War has ended, but Colonel Morsman Carver (Liam Neeson) is on one final mission: to kill Gideon (Pierce Brosnan), no matter what it takes. Launched by a gunshot and propelled by rage, the relentless pursuit takes the two men through frigid snow-capped mountains and arid deserts, far from the comforts and codes of civilisation, into the bloodiest recesses of their own souls.

Cast

Pierce BrosnanGideon
Michael WincottHayes
Xander BerkeleyRailroad Foreman
Ed LauterParsons
Kevin J. O'ConnorHenry
John RobinsonKid

Images