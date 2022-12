Not Available

Paris, Montmartre, 1883. Seraphine, 12 years old, leaves a monotoneous life with Jeanne, the grumpy seamstress who raised her. She is obsessed with finding out who her parents were. Flanked with Mistigri, a street child whom she takes under her wing, Séraphine retraces the secret of her origins and finds it in the battles led by the people of Montmartre.