Davoud Najafi lives with his father Rahman who is the custodian of a small company and his disabled brother Ne'mat. His sister Aghdas is pregnant and her husband is away in Kuwait, so they have to bear her expenses too. Davoud loves film making and is in love with Nahid. He brings a camera and tries to steal the company while filming himself. They fired his father Rahman and he too throws Davoud out of the house.