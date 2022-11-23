Serena\'s Journey

Not Available

Once a grand establishment committed to experimentation and discovery, The Carmichael Institute For Scientific Advancement now stands in disrepair and financial ruin. That hasn't stopped a pair of driven scientists and their wealthy benefactors though from spearheading a top secret, genetic cloning experiment using a sample of centuries-old human DNA. Tensions rise and relationships crumble as these dedicated technicians find themselves sin deep in the deliverance of their own misdeeds. The subject is loose and so begins a tense struggle for survival against a project that cannot be controlled, off-set against the arrival of an additional group of young people who have even closer ties to one of the scientists than the peer she's involved with. Who, if any, will possess the purity required to survive the night as the price of one's own wickedness could end up costing them their very souls.