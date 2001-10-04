Serendipity

Though strangers Sara and Jonathan are both already in relationships, they realize they have genuine chemistry after a chance encounter -- but part company soon after. Years later, they each yearn to reunite, despite being destined for the altar. But to give true love a chance, they have to find one another first!
|Kate Beckinsale
|Sara Thomas
|Jeremy Piven
|Dean Kansky
|Bridget Moynahan
|Halley Buchanan
|Eugene Levy
|Bloomingdale's Salesman
|Lilli Lavine
|Bloomingdale's Stock Girl
|Michael Guarino Jr.
|Customer at Bloomingdale's
