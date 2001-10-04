2001

Serendipity

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 2001

Studio

Tapestry Films

Though strangers Sara and Jonathan are both already in relationships, they realize they have genuine chemistry after a chance encounter -- but part company soon after. Years later, they each yearn to reunite, despite being destined for the altar. But to give true love a chance, they have to find one another first!

Cast

Kate BeckinsaleSara Thomas
Jeremy PivenDean Kansky
Bridget MoynahanHalley Buchanan
Eugene LevyBloomingdale's Salesman
Lilli LavineBloomingdale's Stock Girl
Michael Guarino Jr.Customer at Bloomingdale's

