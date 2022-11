Not Available

Instead of inundating you with facts overlaid on a voice-over narration, "Serengeti Life" boasts a gorgeous classical score -- including such tracks as "Slavic Dance" by Bedrich Smetana, "Habanera" by Georges Bizet and "Bolero" by Maurice Ravel -- that plays over a collage of wildlife scenes. Viewers are encouraged to sit back, relax and enjoy the animals, which range from birds and turtles to giraffes and elephants in their natural habitat.