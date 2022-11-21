Not Available

Serge Gainsbourg: Some Other News from the Stars] Directed by Serge Gainsbourg, Jean-Christophe Averty, and more 1958-1989 This release provides a glimpse of Gainsbourg's professional life from the period spanning 1958 to two years before his death in 1991. Many of the contents overlap with the (now out-of-print?) De Gainsbourg à Gainsbarre release (the title translates as From Gainsbourg to Gainsbarre, a reference to the alter-ego developed on his 1981 record Mauvaises nouvelles des étoiles -- Bad News from the Stars -- referenced by the title of this DVD), but everything has now been cleaned up as much as was possible given the varying states of the film and video sources included here. The quality is good overall, image is quite consistent (often lovingly un-restored), sound is superb. The "I said, I want to fuck her" Whitney Houston clip has not been collected here. It can be found rather easily on the Web, albeit sans Dolby 5.1.