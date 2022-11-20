Serial Bomber

Not Available

When Chris Murdoch falls obsessively in love with a Japanese girl attending University in Seattle (Kaori Ozaki) he murders Japanese men who have shown her kindness under the pretext of revenge for the attack on Pearl Harbor during WWII. However the ruse involves the FBI in the case, and Agent Sara Daniels. However, the investigation is hampered when Yoko Sugimura of the Tokyo Police arrives to take Kaori back to her influential father. Despite their initial dislike, Sara and Yoko are forced to work together to stop Chris when his obsession is manifest with high explosives.