1998

Serial Lover

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 21st, 1998

Studio

Not Available

Claire Doste is about to reach the age of 35 and has everything one dreams of, such as having four boyfriends and a creative job in a publishing house specialising in crime novels. One day, she invites all of her boyfriends to her birthday dinner so that she can pick out her would-be fiancé. But an accident happens when Claire is getting the dinner ready.

Cast

Albert DupontelEric Cellier
Elise TielrooyAlice Doste
Michel VuillermozCharles Thiriot
Gilles PrivatChichi
Zinedine SoualemPrince Hakim
Antoine BaslerSacha Peters

View Full Cast >

Images