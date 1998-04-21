Serial Lover

Claire Doste is about to reach the age of 35 and has everything one dreams of, such as having four boyfriends and a creative job in a publishing house specialising in crime novels. One day, she invites all of her boyfriends to her birthday dinner so that she can pick out her would-be fiancé. But an accident happens when Claire is getting the dinner ready.
|Albert Dupontel
|Eric Cellier
|Elise Tielrooy
|Alice Doste
|Michel Vuillermoz
|Charles Thiriot
|Gilles Privat
|Chichi
|Zinedine Soualem
|Prince Hakim
|Antoine Basler
|Sacha Peters
