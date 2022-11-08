Serious Mixing (Part 1)

Not Available

Let clubland legends Anne Savage and JFK teach you how to become a DJ, taking you from the most basic level, through to more advanced techniques of how to mix. It features advice from other Serious artists such as Judge Jules, Norman Jay, Scott Bond, Matt Hardwick and John Kelly, along with stunning footage from various nights across the country, including Sundissential, Passion, Slinky and Serious. In the studio, the action is covered from four camera angles, giving the best view, as you're taught the principles of beatmatching.