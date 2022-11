Not Available

When young Tom and Adele learn they must wait four years before they can marry, they agree to kill themselves. They reconsider, and then decide to elope. The plan sours when Adele sees two friends flirting with Tom. Brokenhearted, she decides to give her life to the Salvation Army. Tom responds by choosing to join a monastery. When, however, Adele’s father buys her a new hat, Adele backslides and Tom follows suit.