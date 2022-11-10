Seroe Vremya

Not Available

The film is about the crisis in the Russian cinema, which occurred 100 years after the birth of cinema. The title of the film reflected Kobrin's feelings of this period, the collapse of the old order, pennilessness and uncertainty about the future. In some respects, the film almost documents the life of the Kobrins House, a whole studio compressed within a small flat, children, computers, people working on computers, kitchen, guests, Kobrin himself - all this is filmed in the time-lapse mode. The film is narrated by snippets from Vasily Nalimov's "Spontaneity of consciousness", intermixed with stories told by a rustic man.