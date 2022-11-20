Serpent Island

Not Available

On the trail of a million-dollar gold treasure, an Eastern gal (Mary Munday) hires a California dockside bum (Sonny Tufts) to accompany her to the Caribbean where one of her ancestors reportedly buried the booty. Soon the jungles are echoing with the sound of voodoo drums, the locals are licking their native chops and there are snakes on a plain!Packed with flubs, sockt footage—and Sonny Tufts. If laughter were food, this would be a full-course meal for Worst Films connoisseurs. (Filmed in 16mm Kodachrome on an $18,000 budget!)