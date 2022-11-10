1973

Serpico

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 4th, 1973

Studio

Paramount

Serpico is a 1973 American biopic directed by Sidney Lumet and starring Al Pacino. It's based on Peter Maas' biography of NYPD officer Frank Serpico, who went undercover to expose corruption in the force. The film and its principals were nominated for numerous awards, and together with Scarecrow, which was released the same year, it marked the big breakthrough for Al Pacino. The film was also a commercial success.

Cast

John Randolph JonesChief Sidney Green
Jack KehoeTom Keough
Biff McGuireCapt. Insp. McClain
Cornelia SharpeLeslie Lane
James TolkanSteiger
M. Emmet WalshGallagher

