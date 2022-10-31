Serrat y Sabina: Dos Pajaros Contraatacan

Not Available

These two birds back to join their voices, between lyric and tear, Serrat and Sabina. During a previous tour viewers could overthrow them both with one shot, but this time that these birds will soar on shotguns. Each with its splendor, with its poison. Joan Manuel Serrat keeps intact the moral, tough, committed contempt of difficult times, but always wrapped in the aura of a joy of living, in favor of simple pleasures, the melancholy of those trams transported to the beaches on Sunday to overcome people and returned to the city only defeated by the sun, with salty lips and burned skin. And among so many words of love Serrat, the hoarse cries of Sabina, both fused, and although the two crossing their songs, one with guitar and the heart will scratch another liver.