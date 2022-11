Not Available

Angel and Clarissa move to a new place with their mother Ratih after their parents` divorce. Wanting her daughters to adapt to their new friends and surroundings, Ratih lets them go on a holiday with their friends. The two sisters come across an Ouija board in an empty house while on holiday and decide to play with it. At first nothing happens but when night comes, something else comes along with it to terrorise the unsuspecting sisters.