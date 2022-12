Not Available

Russian puppet cartoon 2007, created at the studio "Pilot". Director Elena Chernova created it based on a Tatar folk tale. A similar story is found in the folklore of the Greeks, Kazakhs, Crimean Tatars, and Turkmens (among the Turkmens and Kazakhs, it is included in the cycle of jokes and fairy tales about Aldarkos, and among the Crimean Tatars, the main protagonist of the fairy tale in Mikhail Bulatov's retelling is Khoja Nasreddin.)