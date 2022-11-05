Server Sundaram

Not Available

Waiting tables in a hotel restaurant and living at home with his mother, young Sundaram (Nagesh) lives a happy life. Then he falls in love with the beautiful Radha (Vijaya K.R) and everything changes. Unfortunately, the girl of his dreams doesn't share his romantic feelings. What's a waiter to do? Go into acting, of course! What he doesn't expect is the great success he achieves … and the renewed potential for love with Radha.