Server Sundaram

Waiting tables in a hotel restaurant and living at home with his mother, young Sundaram (Nagesh) lives a happy life. Then he falls in love with the beautiful Radha (Vijaya K.R) and everything changes. Unfortunately, the girl of his dreams doesn't share his romantic feelings. What's a waiter to do? Go into acting, of course! What he doesn't expect is the great success he achieves … and the renewed potential for love with Radha.
|K. R. Vijaya
|Radha
|R. Muthuraman
|Raghavan
|S. N. Lakshmi
|Sundaram's Mother
|Major Sundarrajan
|Chakravarthy
|S V Ranga Rao
|Guest Appearance
|Manorama
|Guest Appearance
