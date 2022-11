Not Available

Sing along with Elmo and his dad to the "Smell a Smell Waltz." Taste new foods with Cookie and his Grammy in "Teeny Tiny Taste." All of the five senses come alive in Exploring Together, which is filled with songs like "Look, What's That?" and great activities for you and your baby. With Sesame Beginnings, every time you and your baby laugh and connect over a silly song or a funny game, you encourage your child's curiosity and interest in learning.