Sesame Beginnings: Moving Together

Get ready to move and groove! Enjoy this DVD with your child and explore all kinds of movement. Dance along with Baby Elmo as his dad sings "There You Go, Little One." Laugh along with Baby Big Bird when he falls over his big feet as he learns to take "Baby Steps." Run around like you have ants in your pants just like Baby Cookie Monster! Watch Baby Prairie Dawn push around her wagon to collect all her toys and see what you can push around your room. Jump, crawl, and dance along the real life babies and caregivers. When you laugh, sing, talk and move together along with Sesame Beginnings, you build your child’s self-esteem and eagerness to explore and learn. Special guest appearance by Sarah Jessica Parker.